Elphinstone stampede to hoarding collapse: A list of Mumbai tragedies that rains triggered

At least 14 people were killed and nearly 90 injured after a hoarding collapsed over a petrol pump in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday.
So far, 89 people have been out of the debris, out of which 14 have been declared dead and the other 75 have been sent to hospitals nearby.
The incident occurred during dust storms and unseasonal rains that lashed the city on Monday.
However, this is not the first time that nature has played its part in a tragedy of such scale in the city.
Let's take a look at some of those tragedies
2017 Elphinstone stampede
At least 22 people were killed and another 39 injured in a stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone Road station of Mumbai’s suburban railway network.
Water accumulation due to sudden rains have been listed as a probable cause for the incident. It is said that people were trying to avoid open area and hence took the 77-inched Foot Over Bridge (FOB) to commute in the station.
Unfortunately, this lead to chaos and people lost their lives in a stampede.
2019, 2021 wall collapse
In September 2019, when incessant rains hit, a wall collapsed in Kalva area of Thane city killing two people and injuring another.
In July 2021, a landslide was triggered in the city's Chembur area by heavy rains. The landslide resulted in a wall collapse over Bharat Nagar slum area killing at least 17 people.
2023 Mumbai Airport crash landing
In September last year, eight people were onboard a private jet when the the plane crash landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) due to low visibility amid heavy rain.
A co-pilot suffered spinal injury while others did not suffer any grievous injury.
