Empowering Mumbai's future: Inclusive urban development for its youngest citizens

Mumbai: In an initiative that places Mumbai at the forefront of sustainable and inclusive urban development, two pioneering studies have been introduced, shining a light on the necessity of incorporating the needs of young children, their caregivers, and pregnant women into city planning.
The studies were presented in a workshop conducted by ICLEI South Asia and Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited in Panjim, Goa.
These studies mark a significant step forward in ensuring Mumbai becomes a safer, more nurturing environment for its future generations.
Amid the backdrop of a pressing climate crisis and evolving urban landscapes, these studies, titled 'Young Children and Climate' and 'Usage of Public Spaces by Young Children, their Caregivers and Pregnant Women,' offer a comprehensive blueprint for crafting urban spaces that prioritise the well-being of society's most vulnerable.
Supported by the Van Leer Foundation, the research underscores the importance of creating inclusive public spaces that cater to the unique needs of young families.
Emani Kumar, Executive Director of ICLEI South Asia, emphasised, "The well-being of our children and their caregivers in urban settings cannot be overlooked. Our research in cities like Mumbai has revealed the critical need for urban environments to adapt to the realities of climate change and provide safe havens for our youngest citizens."
The studies, spanning from January 2022 to December 2023, particularly highlight the adverse effects of climate change and urban pollution on young children and pregnant women. Findings from Mumbai and other cities suggest the urgent need for climate-adaptive urban planning that safeguards children from environmental hazards.
Moreover, the research on public spaces usage across 18 Indian cities, including Mumbai, reveals significant barriers preventing young children and their caregivers from accessing safe and inclusive environments. This calls for a reimagining of public spaces to meet the needs of young families, aligning with broader initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission's Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge.
Sanjit Rodrigues, Managing Director of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited, pointed out, "With a substantial portion of India's child population set to grow up in urban areas like Mumbai, integrating their needs into urban planning is not just necessary but urgent."
The studies propose several key strategies for urban development, such as enhancing green spaces, improving accessibility to Early Childhood Development (ECD) sites, and establishing child-centric local councils. Additionally, a 'Master Checklist for Policymakers' has been developed, offering a framework for inclusive policy development that takes into account the perspectives of young children and their caregivers.