Empowering Mumbai's future: Inclusive urban development for its youngest citizens

Mumbai: In an initiative that places Mumbai at the forefront of sustainable and inclusive urban development, two pioneering studies have been introduced, shining a light on the necessity of incorporating the needs of young children, their caregivers, and pregnant women into city planning.

The studies were presented in a workshop conducted by ICLEI South Asia and Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited in Panjim, Goa.

These studies mark a significant step forward in ensuring Mumbai becomes a safer, more nurturing environment for its future generations.