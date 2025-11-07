Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Environmentalist Prof Naresh Dadhich no more

Prof Dadhich was considered a seeker of truth, a torchbearer of reason, and a bridge between science and society.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 06:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 06:06 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us