<p>Mumbai: Eminent theoretical physicist and environmentalist Naresh Dadhich — who co-founded the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune along with late Prof Jayant Narlikar and Prof Ajit Kembhavi — passed away leaving a rich legacy of scientific work and research papers.</p><p>Prof Dadhich was considered a seeker of truth, a torchbearer of reason, and a bridge between science and society.</p><p>When Nelson Mandela took the oath as President of South Africa, Prof Dadhich — who was well-versed with national and international politics — was present there as a national guest.</p><p>Prof Dadhich passed away on Thursday in Beijing in China, where he was not keeping well for the past few days - after travelling for an academic conference and collaborative research.</p><p>Prof Dadhich was 81.</p><p>Prof Dadhich is served by wife Sadhana and two children - Jui and Nishith. </p><p>Sadhana Dadhich, an activist, works with Nari Samata Manch in the tribal belt hill ranges of Bhimashankar in Pune district and is closely associated with environmental causes and Narmada Bachao Andolan.</p><p>Efforts are currently underway at government level to bring his mortal remains back to India.</p><p>Starting from a small village in Churu district of Rajasthan, he hoisted the flag of Indian science on the international stage.</p><p>His specialties included Classical and Quantum aspects of General Relativity, Physics of Extra Dimensions, Braneworld Cosmologies, Wormholes and Gravitational Collapse.</p><p>His works also include higher-dimensional Gauss-Bonnet gravity and its effects in four-dimensional spacetime, and basic conceptual issues in unification of forces and quantum gravity. </p><p>Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-President Prakash Ambedkar confirmed the death of Prof Dadhich.</p><p>"Starting from a small village in Rajasthan, he hoisted the flag of Indian science on the international stage. He played a pivotal role in the establishment and development of IUCAA alongside Dr Narlikar. He conducted remarkable research on gravity, quantum theory, and the philosophy of science. He was not just a scientist, but a profound thinker and sensitive individual who delved deeply into literature, social issues, and human values. As a scientist, Naresh Dadhich had worked in South Africa for some time. When Nelson Mandela took the oath as President of South Africa, Naresh Dadhich was present there as a national guest. Naresh had friendships with Nelson Mandela's colleagues. When Mandela's colleagues from South Africa visited Pune, Naresh had invited me to their home. At that time, important discussions took place on that occasion," recalled Ambedkar, a lawyer, activist and politician. </p><p>Born on 1 September 1944, Prof Dadhich co-founded the IUCAA in 1988 along with Prof Narlikar and Prof Kembhavi.</p><p>In fact, Prof Narlikar — along with English astronomer and his mentor Sir Fred Hoyle formulated what is known as the Hoyle–Narlikar theory of gravity which challenged the popular Big Bang, the theory dwelling on the formation of the Universe — passed away on 20 May 2025. </p><p>He became the Director of IUCAA July 2003 and served in the post till 31 August 2009. Thereafter, Prof Dadhich held the M.A. Ansari Chair in Theoretical Physics at the Centre for Theoretical Physics, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi from 2012 to 2016.</p><p>In 2012 he was a visiting faculty member at the University of KwaZulu-Natal at Durban, South Africa and also worked with gravity research groups in Portsmouth, United Kingdom and Bilbao, Spain.</p>