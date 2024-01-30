Extortion case against Mumbai's ex-top cop Param Bir Singh: CBI submits closure report in court

The extortion case is one of the many FIRs lodged against Singh in Maharashtra in 2021, when he accused the then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption.

Singh made these allegations after he was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner in March 2021 following the arrest of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai.