Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fadnavis hits back at Raj's 'outsider' jibe by citing Gadkari's role in Mumbai's development

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, during an interview, had called Fadnavis an outsider to Mumbai.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 20:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 20:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us