Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fadnavis sought support for NDA’s VP nominee, but I expressed my inability: Sharad Pawar

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said, “Opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy has already filed his nomination. Even though we have fewer numbers than the NDA, we are not worried,” he said.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 10:56 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSharad PawarDevendra FadnavisNDAvice presidentMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us