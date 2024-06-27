Fadnavis & Uddhav Thackeray's brief meeting in a lift sparks reports of reconciliation

Mumbai: A surprise but brief face-to-face encounter occurred between Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis while they waited for a lift in the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Moreover, senior minister Chandrakant Patil meeting the Shiv Sena (UBT) head triggered speculations about the two former allies aligning in Maharashtra.

However, the BJP leadership and Thackeray squarely denied such reports.

The 14th Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra commenced its final Monsoon session prior to the Vidhan Sabha polls slated to take place in October. This would be the first major elections in the country after Lok Sabha.