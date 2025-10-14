Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Festive rush: Western Railway restricts sale of platform tickets at 4 stations

The restriction on the platform ticket sale will be in effect from October 15 to 31 at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, and Vapi, Udhna and Surat stations in Gujarat, a WR release said on Monday.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 06:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 06:07 IST
India NewsMaharashtraChhath PujaDiwali

Follow us on :

Follow Us