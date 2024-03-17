FIR against Navi Mumbai man for raping woman, forcing her to terminate pregnancy

Thane: Police have registered an FIR against a man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage and forcing her to terminate her pregnancy, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, from Koparkhairne in Navi Mumbai befriended the 24-year-old woman, resident of Bhayander area here, over the last two years and allegedly raped her repeatedly after promising to marry her, he said.

The victim also found that he was also in a relationship with another woman and questioned him about it.

Later, when the victim became pregnant, he forced her to take medicines to terminate the pregnancy, the official from Koparkhairne police station said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police on Saturday registered an FIR against the man under sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 376(2)(n) (committing rape repeatedly), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), the official said.