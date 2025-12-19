<p>Thane: More than 1,000 wedding guests escaped without any injury after a fire broke out at a banquet hall in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra’s </a>Thane city, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday at the marriage hall premises in the Ovala area along the Ghodbunder Road in the city, they said.</p>.Thane's NaMo Grand Central Park gets international recognition .<p>According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, “Mandap decoration materials kept outside a cabin on the lawn of 'The Blue Roof Club' caught fire. A wedding reception was under way at the venue at the time.” The official said that 1,000 to 1,200 guests had gathered at the venue at the time of the incident.</p>.<p>“As soon as the fire was noticed, guests were safely moved out of the venue, preventing any casualties,” he said. Fire officials said timely alertness and swift evacuation played a key role in "averting a major tragedy".</p>.<p>The firefighting operation involved two fire engines, one rescue vehicle, and one utility vehicle. An official said the fire was extinguished by around midnight.</p>.<p>The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. </p>