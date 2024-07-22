Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fire breaks out in warship at Mumbai Naval Dockyard

The fire was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work onboard the ship.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 04:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Sunday evening.

The fire was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work onboard the ship. 

The ship's fire fighting team immediately commenced fire fighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in vicinity. 

"The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident. An inquiry has been ordered by the Naval authorities to investigate into the incident,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 July 2024, 04:33 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraFireIndian NavyWarships

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT