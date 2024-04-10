JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Five feared drowned in biogas pit after trying to rescue a cat in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

A cat fell into the pit, and one person climbed down to rescue it but got stuck in the sludge inside, he said.
Last Updated 09 April 2024, 20:22 IST

Follow Us

Pune: Five people are feared drowned after entering a biogas pit in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Wakdi village in Nevasa tehsil in the evening, an official said.

A cat fell into the pit, and one person climbed down to rescue it but got stuck in the sludge inside, he said.

"To rescue him, five others climbed down one after another and also got stuck inside," said Dhananjay Jadhav, police inspector at Nevasa police station.

A rescue team with suction pumps has reached the spot, and one person was rescued while search was on for the other five, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 April 2024, 20:22 IST)
MaharashtraAhmednagarDrowning

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT