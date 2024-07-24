Five try to sell silver, idols stolen from Daman in Thane district, arrested

Thane: Police have arrested five persons while trying to sell silver and idols stolen from a shop in Daman, in the union territory of Daman and Diu, in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.
The gang recently broke into a shop in Daman, about 200 km from Mumbai, and took away 3 kg of silver, idols and some valuables from there, said senior inspector Yogesh Awhad from the Crime Uni-II in Bhiwandi.
The police received a tip on Tuesday about some people coming to Bhiwandi in Thane district to sell the stolen silver and other goods. They laid a trap and arrested the five accused, he said.
Citing their investigation, he said the five have also committed many other crimes in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. PTI COR NR
