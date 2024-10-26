Flare-up in Maharashtra's Sangamner after BJP leader’s derogatory remarks against Balasaheb Thorat’s daughter

<p>Mumbai: Political tensions flared up in the Sangamner town of Ahilyanagar district (Ahmednagar) after BJP leader Vasantrao Deshmukh made derogatory remarks in the presence of former MP Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil against Dr Jayashree Thorat, the daughter of eight-time MLA and Congress Legislature Party leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/balasaheb-thorat">Balasaheb Thorat</a>.</p><p>The development comes at a time when the BJP-led Maha Yuti is actively promoting its flagship cash-benefit scheme - Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana.</p><p>The Sangamner town witnessed protests, all-night siege of a police station, arson and road blocks because of the crass remarks. </p><p>Dr Sujay, a neurosurgeon, is the son of the Maha Yuti government’s Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.</p><p>Dr Jayashree Thorat, a cancer specialist based in Mumbai, is now campaigning for her father in Sangamner as Balasaheb Thorat is busy in meetings with alliance partners Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ambedkarite Maharashtra Republican Party backs Ajit Pawar.<p>The Vikhe-Patils and Thorats are arch political rivals. </p><p>Deshmukh, too, is a longtime opponent of the Thorat family. </p><p>Talking to reporters, Dr Jayashree said: "What have I done that I am being spoken about in such a shameful manner? I have been campaigning for my father by organising youth conclaves in the constituency. Even if people who have spoken about me are my opponents, there should be a standard for criticism."</p><p>Thorat, who was in Mumbai, said that his daughter is capable of handling the situation. "My workers assured me that they will take care of the things happening in Sangamner as the party has given me the responsibility of the state, and I should devote my time to it," he said. </p><p>State Congress President Nana Patole said: “The language used by Vasant Deshmukh reflects the BJP's real attitude towards women, and such a twisted mentality will be straightened by women of the state themselves.</p><p>“Only BJP people can use such language about women; this is their culture, as demonstrated by leaders ranging from Brij Bhushan Singh to lower-level party workers. This is not only an insult to Dr Jayashree but an insult to all women in the state. The mothers and sisters of the state will seek revenge for this insult in the upcoming elections,” he said.</p><p>State NCP (SP) President Jayant Patil said: “On one hand, they speak of Ladki Bahin, and on the other hand, they use derogatory language against women.. the women will respond to such comments using the ballot box."</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “Dirty! This is the real BJPisation. Should we accept this?"</p>