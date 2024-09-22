Home
Four killed as car collides with container truck in Maharashtra's Beed district

The official said the car collided with a container truck amid heavy rains and got stuck under the heavy vehicle. All four occupants of the car died on the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 09:59 IST

Mumbai: Four persons were killed when their car collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Beed district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Ambejogai-Latur road around 1 am, an official said.

The victims were travelling to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Jagalpur in Latur district, he said.

The official said the car collided with a container truck amid heavy rains and got stuck under the heavy vehicle.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot, and a team from Bardapur police station shifted the bodies to a government hospital in Ambejogai, he said.

According to police, poor visibility due to heavy rains may have caused the accident.

