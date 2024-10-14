Home
india

Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbour in Pune

The child's parents are labourers and were friends with the 32-year-old accused, who frequented their house.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 08:58 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 08:58 IST
