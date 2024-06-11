Fresh agitation by Manoj Jarange ring alarm bells for Maha Yuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: The fresh agitation by Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil ring alarm bells for both the ruling BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra.

Jarange-Patil has threatened to put up candidates in all the 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, 26 of those elected from the 48 seats of Maharashtra, hail from the Maratha community.

These include Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of Kolhapur (Congress) and Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale of Satara (BJP) and who are descendants of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.