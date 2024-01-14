JOIN US
Going on the path of development, says Milind Deora after quitting Congress

Deora is likely to meet the chief minister at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' and join the Shiv Sena.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 07:24 IST

Mumbai: Former Union minister Milind Deora, who quit the Congress on Sunday, said he was going on the 'path of development'.

He was speaking to reporters at his 'Ramalayam' residence on Peddar Road.

"I am going walking on the path of development," Deora said as he stepped out of his house with wife Pooja to visit Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi to offer prayers.

Incidentally, Sada Sarvankar, an MLA from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was present at the temple, He is also the temple trust chief.

Deora is likely to meet the chief minister at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' and join the Shiv Sena.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, earlier in the day Deora said, "Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress, ending my family's 55 year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years."

(Published 14 January 2024, 07:24 IST)
CongressMaharashtraShiv SenadevelopmentMilind Deora

