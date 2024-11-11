Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Golden jackal found dead in Kharghar, environmentalists raise alarm

NatConnect Foundation Director B N Kumar said: 'This is a very serious repercussion of the rising animal-human conflict due to the encroachments and destruction of mangroves and wetlands in Kharghar'.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 12:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The carcass found near DAV School in Kharghar

The carcass found near DAV School in Kharghar

DH Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 12:23 IST
MaharashtraNavi MumbaiMan-animal conflictHuman-animal conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us