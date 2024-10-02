Govinda's revolver accident: Mumbai crime branch officials meet actor in hospital

<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch personnel have met actor Govinda, who sustained leg injuries after his revolver accidentally went off, and enquired with him about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.</p>.<p>No one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far, police said.</p>.Govinda recuperates after gunshot accident; CM Shinde extends support as wishes pour in for the 'Hero No 1' star.<p>The accident took place on Tuesday at the Mumbai residence of the 60-year-old actor and he is currently recuperating at a private hospital here.</p>.<p>A crime branch team led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak visited the hospital on Tuesday and spoke to the actor about the incident, an official said.</p>.<p>Govinda was alone when the incident took place at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.</p>.<p>The actor has a licensed revolver of Webley company and the bullet hit him near his left knee, the official said.</p>.<p>The revolver, which is an old one, was not locked and got misfired, he said.</p>.<p>The actor's revolver has been seized by police officials for further probe, an official earlier said.</p>.<p>After the incident, Govinda, a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills, issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.</p>.<p>A ruling star of Hindi cinema in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades.</p>.<p>In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.</p>.<p>This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades.</p>.<p>The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008. </p>