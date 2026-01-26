<p>Mumbai: Centuries before Europe’s Magna Carta, Guru Basaveshwara established the ‘Anubhava Mantapa’ as a forum for democratic deliberation, Maharashtra Governo<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/acharya-devvrat">r Acharya Devvrat</a> said, recalling the contribution of the 12th century social reformer, philosopher, statesman and poet. </p><p>“Democracy is not a concept borrowed from outside; it is deeply rooted in India’s civilisational ethos…It [‘Anubhava Mantapa’] serves as a platform for discussions on social, economic, and political issues and is therefore regarded as India’s first parliament,” Acharya Devvrat said in his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day</a> address on Monday. </p><p>The Governor’s speech was read out by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> at the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar after inspecting an impressive parade. </p><p>“Democracy ensures dignity for every individual, significance for every opinion, and accountability for every citizen. Today, democracy has become the guiding philosophy for individuals, society, and the nation across all spheres. Participation, representation, accountability, public consensus, and fraternity form the very soul of democracy,” Acharya Devvrat said.</p><p>“India’s democratic system is not only the largest in the world but also one of the most enriched and value-based. Our governance structure is three-tiered at the Centre, the State, and the local self-government levels. The purpose of this decentralised structure is not the concentration of power, but the delivery of services to the last citizen,” said Acharya Devvrat, the Gujarat Governor, who also holds the charge of Maharashtra Governor.</p>.77th Republic Day 2026 Updates | 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' echoes at Kartavya Path.<p> The Governor also paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Veer Savarkar, and all other social reformers and national leaders who shaped the nation.</p><p>Speaking on democracy further, he said: “Acharya Chanakya’s Arthashastra mentions ancient republics such as Vaishali, clearly indicating that India has not merely followed democracy but has been its pioneer.”</p><p>Recalling the contribution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he said: “Republic Day reminds us of the greatness of our Constitution. It is a day to express our gratitude to the chief architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, and all members of the Constituent Assembly for their invaluable contribution. While dedicating the Constitution to the nation, Dr Ambedkar had observed that although India had attained political independence, liberation from social inequalities was equally essential. Hence, the Constitution provides not only political equality but also social and economic justice. Dr Ambedkar emphasised that fraternity is indispensable to sustain liberty and equality. Differences of opinion may exist, but as long as the spirit of fraternity endures, democracy remains strong and vibrant.”</p><p>“Today, the principle of 'Sarve Bhadrani Pashyantu' (may all witness well-being) must become the soul of our democracy. It is our collective duty to bind this diverse nation together with the thread of unity,” he said.</p><p>"This year marks the completion of 150 years of our national song 'Vande Mataram', which inspired and energised the freedom movement. Even after one-and-a-half centuries, its relevance and inspiration remain undiminished. The younger generation must embrace it not merely as a song, but as a call of duty and national service,” he added.</p>