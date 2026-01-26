Deeply honoured to represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
The tableau made its way down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on Monday and highlighted the continuity between India's civilisational wisdom and contemporary creative innovation, reflecting how heritage and technology together shape national identity.
77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting tableau presents 'Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti,' a cultural narrative tracing India’s journey from ancient traditions of storytelling to its emergence as a global content and media hub.