<p>Mumbai: Habib Ahmed, the hairstylist who shaped the look of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and styled the silver locks of former President and missile scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, passed away in Mumbai on September 25. He was 84 years old.</p><p>His son and hairstylist Jawed Habib announced the news on Instagram on Friday.</p>.<p>Habib Ahmed's father, Nazir Ahmed, was the personal barber for India’s last Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, and later for the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.</p>