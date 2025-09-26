Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Habib Ahmed, hairstylist to Indira Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam, dies at 84

Hairstylist Jawed Habib, Habib Ahmed's son announced the news on Instagram on Friday.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 10:06 IST
India NewsIndira GandhiDeathJawed HabibAPJ Abdul Kalam

Follow us on :

Follow Us