HCG Manavata Cancer Centre achieves world’s first in Robotic-Assisted Nipple-sparing Mastectomy

However, the HCG Manavata team has pioneered a minimally invasive approach using robotic assistance, enhancing precision and dexterity with 3D visualization.

This method ensures complete mastectomy without compromising oncological safety and significantly improves cosmetic outcomes

“The patient underwent eight cycles of chemotherapy followed by surgery in July 2024. Due to her positive BRCA genetic mutation and family history of breast cancer, it was necessary to remove her entire breast and nodes, along with the opposite breast and ovaries. She was discharged on the third day after surgery,” says Dr Raj Nagarkar, MD & Chief of Surgical Oncology & Robotic Services, HCGMCC.

In a press statement, Dr Nagarkar said that patient benefits of this procedure are astonishing.

“RNSM offers superior cosmetic results, preserving the nipple-areola complex. More importantly, the sensation of the nipple areola complex is not harmed. This leads to better body image, higher patient satisfaction, and improved psychological well-being. Additionally, the minimally invasive technique results in less postoperative pain, quicker recovery, shorter hospital stays, and minimal scarring,” he adds.

The RNSM was successfully performed by HCGMCC on a patient with early-stage breast cancer, featuring a small primary tumour and no axillary node involvement. The procedure was followed by breast reconstruction surgery using autologous muscle and fat tissue from her back.

The team besides Dr Nagarkar included Dr. Aditya Adhav, Dr. Rajendra Dhondge, Dr. Rajendra Bhamare, Dr. Utkarsh Asgaonkar, Dr. Praveen Surpur, and Dr. Palak Naik, with anaesthesia support from Dr. Ravindra Tandale and Dr. Jitendra Mahajan.