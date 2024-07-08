Home
Maharashtra assembly adjourned till 1 pm due to heavy rains in Mumbai

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted the problems being faced by people in Mumbai due to the heavy rains.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 06:53 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday adjourned the House till 1 pm in view of several MLAs and ministers unable to reach the legislature complex in south Mumbai due to heavy rains.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 11 am, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted the problems being faced by people in Mumbai due to the heavy rains.

The Congress leader claimed pre-monsoon preparedness was lacking despite crores of rupees being spent.

To this, Narwekar said Mumbai had recorded 300 mm rainfall (overnight) and many MLAs and ministers were yet to reach the legislature complex.

"There is no quorum as well. I am adjourning the House till 1 pm," he said.

