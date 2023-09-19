Home
maharashtra

Highly decomposed body of woman found in Thane; hunt on for live-in partner, female friend

Police suspect the role of her live-in partner and a female friend in the murder. Both of them are untraced.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 06:44 IST



The highly-decomposed body of a 36-year-old woman was found in a room in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Police suspect the role of her live-in partner and a female friend in the murder. Both of them are untraced.

A police official said the woman might have been killed with her throat slit at least three-four days back. The deceased has been identified.

Police were informed on Monday night about a foul smell emanating from the room, located in Kongaon area, by its owner, the official said.

"Police broke open the door and saw the woman lying dead in the kitchen," he added.

As per neighbours, the victim was a divorcee who was staying in the room for the last 11 months, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Published 19 September 2023, 06:44 IST)
India News Maharashtra Crime

