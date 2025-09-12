Human beings, nations will continue to face problems unless they understand their real self: Mohan Bhagwat

<p>Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that human beings and countries will continue to face problems unless they understand their real self.</p>.<p>Speaking at the 7th foundation day of Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Shanti Sarovar in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that just like Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual movement, RSS works to awaken inner consciousness.</p>.<p>“Unless human beings and countries understand their real self, they will continue to face problems. If we show compassion and overcome fear, we will have no enemies,” he said.</p>.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat dedicated life to social change, harmony: PM Modi.<p>Bhagwat said India is great and that Indians must strive to be great as well. He said India is big and it wants to grow bigger.</p>.<p>“If others think, ‘what will happen to us as India grows bigger and progresses’... then the issue of tariffs crops up,” he said, without naming the US.</p>.<p>The RSS chief said if humans change their attitude from “me” to “us”, all issues will be resolved. “The world is looking for solutions,” he added. </p>