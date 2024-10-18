Home
Husband, his brother held over woman’s murder in Maharashtra’s Palghar district

Vasai resident Ismail Choudhary (27) got into a fight with his wife Khurshida Khatun on Wednesday accusing her of not being faithful to him and later strangled her, official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 11:21 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 11:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePalghar

