I am neither against Maha Yuti nor Maha Vikas Aghadi, says Manoj Jarange-Patil

“What I am interested in is reservation to the Maratha community. We what reservation under the OBC quota as Kunbis, that's what I am interested in. I am neither against (ruling) Maha Yuti (comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) nor Maha Vikas Aghadi (which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress). Our goal is to get reservation,” Jarange-Patil told reporters in Antarwali Sarathi village in Ambad tehsil of Jalna, where he is holding the agitation.

This is the sixth hunger strike that Jarange-Patil is undertaking in a year’s time, and over months he had scaled up the demands.

He is demanding implementation of the draft ‘sage-soyare’ notification that recognises Kunbis as blood relatives of the Maratha community members and give reservation under OBC category.