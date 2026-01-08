Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

I campaigned to make Modi PM, he is out to finish my party: Uddhav Thackeray

Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 15:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiUddhav Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us