<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uddhav-thackeray">Uddhav Thackeray</a> on Thursday said that he had campaigned to make <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> the prime minister in 2014 and 2019, but the latter is out to destroy his party.</p>.<p>“I am sad and angry that I campaigned for Modi ji in 2014 and 2019. Even after helping him twice, he broke my party,” Thackeray said in an interview to <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>“I was saying that he should be made the prime minister. Now, he is saying that I should be finished,” Thackeray said. “People have started to realise these two things,” he added.</p>.Turning point in Maharashtra politics as Uddhav, Raj Thackeray announce alliance.<p>Thackeray also said that separating Mumbai from Maharashtra is the “old dream” of the BJP.</p>.<p>“Now they think that Balasaheb Thackeray is not there (and) they have finished off the Sena on paper. But they can’t do so on the ground,” he said.</p>.<p>“You must have seen that till 2012, when Balasaheb was there, they (BJP) were ‘seedhey’ (straight),” he said.</p>.<p>Asked if he wishes to blame someone for the “falling standards” of politics, Uddhav said, “More than a person, it would be the behaviour, like the behaviour of the BJP.”</p>