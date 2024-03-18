I didn't meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's claim 'baseless': Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: A day after Rahul Gandhi said that a Congress leader from Maharashtra met his mother Sonia Gandhi, wept and left the party after falling prey to the tactics of the BJP’s use of central agencies, veteran politician Ashok Chavan issued a vehement denial.

Mid-February, Chavan (65), a former two-time Maharashtra chief minister and ex-president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, left the grand old party to join the BJP and in days became a Rajya Sabha member.

Addressing the rally of the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, Gandhi said: “Let me tell you…a senior leader from Maharashtra, who I do not want to name, left Congress and cried in front of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this ‘shakti’… I do not want to go to jail…Thousands of people have been threatened like this.”

Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, however, did not name Chavan, who was once said to be among those closest to the Gandhi family and was considered a die-hard loyalist. Incidentally, Chavan’s father late Shankarrao Chavan had been a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Union minister having handled portfolios like home, defence, and finance besides being the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission.