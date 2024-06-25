The Tuesday Interview | 'I will plead with PM Modi to conduct a pan-India caste survey'

Veteran OBC leader and Maharashtra’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, is upset. The reasons are many, and he is openly expressing displeasure, causing concern for the BJP-led Maha Yuti run by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar troika.

A seasoned politician, Bhujbal has held various significant positions and is known for making comebacks. Bhujbal, founder of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, is upset over the handling of the Maratha reservation issue and the dilution of the OBC quota. A pan-India caste survey will bring out the truth, Bhujbal tells DH’s Mrityunjay Bose in an interview. Excerpts: