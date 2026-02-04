<p>Mumbai: As student of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay at Powai in Mumbai died by suicide in the hostel campus on Wednesday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Naman Agarwal (21), a second-year B Tech civil engineering student.</p><p>He was staying in Hostel No 4 of the Powai campus. </p><p>Naman hailed from Pilani in Rajasthan.</p><p>The Powai police station has registered an accidental death report (ADR) and investigations are in progress. </p><p>The body has been shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital, where the post-mortem would be conducted.</p>.‘They wanted to go to Korea’: Father of three sisters who die in fall from ninth-floor flat cites online game.<p>The reason why the boy took the extreme step is not yet known.</p><p>This is the third suicide by a student in the past few years in the IIT-B Powai campus. </p><p>On 2 August, 2022, Rohit Sinha (22), who hails from Delhi, and pursuing a course in Metallurgical Engineering and Materials Science, died by suicide. </p><p>On 12 February, 2023, Darshan Solanki (18) is reported to have jumped from the seventh floor of his hostel building and his body was found by the security guards who saw him in a pool of blood at the IIT-Bombay Powai campus. Darshan from Ahmedabad, who hailed from the SC community, was a first-year student of the B.Tech (Chemical) course. The reason for him taking the extreme step was caste discrimination. </p>