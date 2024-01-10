In a first, Congress appoints Transgender Community Cell President

Mumbai: In a first, the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee has set up a Transgender Community Cell and appointed Salma Umarkhan Sakharkar as its President.
The announcement was made by MRCC President Prof Varsha Gaikwad, who is an MLA and former minister.
This is the first such appointment in the city.
Gaikwad greeted the new appointee and handed them the letter of appointment.
"Congress has always been at the forefront in breaking stereotypes and progressive ideas. We believe in inclusivity and harmony among all communities. The transgender community will get a platform to voice their opinions with renewed vigour and break new barriers," Gaikwad said in the letter of appointment.