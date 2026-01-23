Menu
Social audits show 1.33 lakh flaws in MGNREGA: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Referring to the CAG report, he said only Rs 2.47 crore had actually been recovered, though Lokpal authorities had recommended recovery of Rs 24.12 crore.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 01:46 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 01:46 IST
Shivraj Singh ChouhanMGNREGA

