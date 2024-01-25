In an unique initiative aimed at exploring nature & heritage, Mumbai to hold wilderness walk in Kanheri Caves

In a unique initiative of exploring nature and heritage together, a wilderness walk is being held in the Kanheri Caves inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.

The walk by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) on 4 February would be conducted by Dr Suraj Pandit, an archaeologist and historian, who has authored several books and papers.

“This is a wilderness walk, where along with expert naturalists and archaeologists, we will explore the precincts of the Kanheri Caves in Mumbai's very own Sanjay Gandhi National Park,” said veteran naturalist Shardul Bajikar, Education Officer of the Goregaon Conservation Education Center of BNHS.

The walk will start in the jungle below and gradually climb up to the caves. Along the gentle trek, the participants will attempt to retrace the origins and the uniqueness of the SGNP-Kanheri Complex.

Carved out from a single basalt rock, the Kanheri Caves Complex is amongst the few sites, where the surroundings are intact, conserved and protected; as they were when the caves were being carved.