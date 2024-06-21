Independent candidate moves HC against Shiv Sena candidate Waikar's LS win; alleges fraud

Mumbai: An independent candidate from Mumbai North West constituency on Friday moved Bombay High Court challenging the win of Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar in the Lok Sabha elections, results of which were announced on June 4.

Alleging malpractices and illegalities in the counting, defeated candidate Bharat Shah, in his plea, sought HC to declare the results of the Mumbai North West constituency as null and void.

Waikar won the poll from the constituency by just 48 votes against his nearest Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Amol Kirtikar. Shah, from the Hindu Samaj Party, contested as an independent candidate and received 937 out of the 9,54,939 votes polled in the constituency.