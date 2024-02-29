India now key semiconductor player, Rs 2.50 lakh cr investment proposals received: Union Minister

Pune: India has made significant strides in the semiconductor sector in the last two years and during this period, Rs 2.50 lakh crore worth of investment proposals have been received by the government from global chip makers, said Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday.

He said India has become a source of inspiration for countries across the world in terms of its inclusive policies.

Speaking at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador Meet' organised in Pune, Chandrashekhar said in the last 10 years, India has moved out of the league of 'Fragile Five' and become the world's fifth largest economy.