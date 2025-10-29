<p>Mumbai: In a significant development vis-a-vis maritime diplomacy amid the emerging global economic and security scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is ready to play the role of a steady lighthouse for the world.</p><p>“India’s vibrant democracy and reliability is its defining strength…when the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse, India is well poised to play that role with strength and stability,” Modi said addressing the five-day-long India Maritime Week which he themed “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision”. </p><p>Amid global tensions, trade disruptions, and shifting supply chains, Modi stated that India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace, and inclusive growth. </p><p>The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s maritime and trade initiatives are integral to this broader vision. </p><p>Citing the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor as an example, he noted that it will redefine trade routes and promote clean energy and smart logistics.</p><p>Asserting dominance in the maritime sector globally, said that the number of Indian seafarers have more than doubled in the past 10 years’ time. </p><p>“India is making remarkable strides in the shipping industry, particularly in the development of human resources. Over the past decade, the number of Indian seafarers has grown significantly, increasing from 1.25 lakh to over 3 lakh. Today, India ranks among the top three countries in the world in terms of the total number of seafarers,” Modi added. </p>.PM Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat, to lead 150th anniversary celebrations of Sardar Patel.<p>About the initiatives of the BJP-led NDA dispensation, he said under the Maritime India Vision, over 150 initiatives have been launched, resulting in significant improvements across the maritime sector.</p><p>“The capacity of India's major ports has doubled, and turnaround times have been significantly reduced,” he said. </p><p>“Additionally, cruise tourism has gained substantial momentum. Inland waterways have experienced remarkable growth, with cargo movement increasing by more than 700 per cent. The number of operational waterways has expanded from just three to an impressive 32. Furthermore, the net annual surplus of our ports has seen a ninefold increase over the past decade,” the PM said.</p><p>Modi pointed out that significant strides have been made to drive next-generation reforms in the maritime sector. </p><p>“Outdated colonial-era shipping laws, which had been in place for over a century, have been replaced with modern, forward-looking legislation tailored for the 21st century. These new laws strengthen the role of State Maritime Boards, prioritize safety and sustainability, and promote the integration of digital technologies into port management,” he said. </p><p>According to him, 2025 has been a landmark year for India’s shipping sector. “The year 2025 has been a landmark year for Bharat's maritime sector, marked by several significant achievements. Let me highlight a few of these milestones. India's first deep-water international transshipment hub, Vizhinjam Port, became operational this year. Adding to the nation's pride, the world's largest container vessel recently docked at the port, showcasing its global capability,” he said.</p><p>“During the fiscal year 2024–2025, India's major ports achieved a record-breaking cargo throughput, setting new benchmarks in efficiency. Furthermore, Kandla Port has made history by launching the nation's first megawatt-scale indigenous green hydrogen facility,” the PM noted, adding that the government will invest Rs 70,000 crore in ship building facilities. </p>