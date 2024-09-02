Indian doctor from Nashik participates in Jordan’s first-ever robotic radical hysterectomies

Mumbai: India’s leading oncologist Dr Raj Nagarkar contributed to a historic milestone in Jordan’s medical advancement by playing a pivotal role in the West Asia country’s first-ever successful robotic radical hysterectomies.

The ground-breaking surgeries were performed at the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in the capital, Amman.

The complex procedures, led by KHCC’s Dr Qais Shatnawi, were performed on two women patients aged 40 and 42 years, who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer.

Dr Nagarkar from Nashik-based HCG Manavata Cancer Center, assisted Dr Shatnawi in this landmark surgery, marking a first in Jordan’s history.

As one of India’s foremost robotic-assisted cancer surgeons, Dr Nagarkar was invited to KHCC to lend support and expertise for ensuring the surgery's successful execution.

Endometrial cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the lining of the uterus, called the endometrium. It arises from abnormal cell growth, which can potentially spread to other parts of the body.