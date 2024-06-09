IndiGo plane lands on Mumbai airport runway at same time Air India plane takes off; DGCA takes action

It can be seen clearly in the video that as the Air India plane takes off, the Indigo aircraft makes a landing on the same runway.

According to a report by NDTV, IndiGo said that the pilot of the Indore-Mumbai flight 6E 6053 abided by the instructions which were given by the ATC.

The airlines in a statement said, "On June 8, 2024, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure."

The DGCA, in a statement, said "DGCA has derostered the ATC staff involved in the incident at Mumbai Airport where an inbound IndiGo flight landing on Runway 27 while an Air India flight was still in the process of taking off."

Air India, meanwhile said, "AI657 from Mumbai to Trivandrum was on take-off roll on June 8. The Air India aircraft was cleared by Air Traffic Control to enter the runway and subsequently cleared for take-off. The Air India aircraft continued with the take-off roll in accordance with laid down procedures. An investigation has been initiated by the authorities to find out more about the clearance given to the airlines."

(With ANI inputs)