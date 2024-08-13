INS Vikrant fund case against Kirit Somaiya: Court refuses to close case, says further probe necessary

Mumbai: A local court here has refused to close a cheating case against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son, noting further probe was necessary as police have not investigated what was done with funds collected by them to save the decommissioned naval aircraft carried Vikrant.

The magistrate's court on August 8 refused to accept the closure report submitted by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Esplanade court), S P Shinde, directed the police to conduct further investigation in the case, saying it was necessary, and submit a report.

The court in its order said the investigation revealed the accused had collected money but the police have not placed any document on record showing the said amount was deposited by the accused either with the office of the Maharashtra governor or the government.

"In this matter, the investigating officer has not done investigation as to what has been done by the accused with the amount collected by them," the court said.