It's a girl! Bollywood lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enter parenthood

The duo was recently spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple as they sought blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the delivery.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 07:33 IST

Bollywood's beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, as per multiple media reports.

Deep-Veer was spotted entering the H N Reliance Hospital yesterday, coincidentally on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The B-Town lovebirds had shared their pregnancy on social media and fans have been excited since.

The couple will be seen together in Singham Again that is set to release this year.

More to follow...

Published 08 September 2024, 07:33 IST
