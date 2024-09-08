It's a girl! Bollywood lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enter parenthood

Bollywood's beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, as per multiple media reports.

Deep-Veer was spotted entering the H N Reliance Hospital yesterday, coincidentally on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The B-Town lovebirds had shared their pregnancy on social media and fans have been excited since.

The duo was recently spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple as they sought blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of the delivery.

The couple will be seen together in Singham Again that is set to release this year.

More to follow...