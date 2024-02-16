JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Jailer assaulted by 12 inmates at Pune's Yerawada prison; suffers wrist fracture

Jailer Sherkhan Pathan sustained injuries on his face and fractured his wrist in the attack that took place on Thursday morning, he said.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 04:44 IST

Follow Us

Pune: A jailer was injured after he was assaulted allegedly by some inmates of the Yerawada central prison in Pune, an official said.

Jailer Sherkhan Pathan sustained injuries on his face and fractured his wrist in the attack that took place on Thursday morning, he said.

“When Pathan was on duty in the jail's Circle I area, he was assaulted by inmates Prakash Renuse, Vickey Kamble and 10 others. A case has been registered and a probe is underway,” he added.

In December 2023, a 27-year-old undertrial lodged in Yerawada prison died after he was allegedly attacked by four inmates over past enmity.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 February 2024, 04:44 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimePunePrisonJailer

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT