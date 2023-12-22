JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Jarange’s scaling up demands but Maharashtra govt is helpless, says Chhagan Bhujbal

'I also support all demands of Jarange. Who are OBCs, they are small, poor people. God also got scared of Jarange. What is law and order in front of Jarange?,' Bhujbal commented sarcastically.
Last Updated 22 December 2023, 10:29 IST

Mumbai: In comments laced with sarcasm, veteran OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal hit out at Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil even as he seemed critical of the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra. 

“On a daily basis, he (Jarange-Patil) is scaling up the demands…he is coming up with amazing demands…accept all his demands, give reservation…I take back all what I have said against him (so far)...in my next rally I would speak for him,” said Bhujbal, a veteran NCP leader and the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, told reporters in Mumbai. 

Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana is based in Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil in Jalna district.

“The state (government) seems to be helpless,” said Bhujbal.

A veteran politician, Bhujbal, who is the founder-President of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, has been at loggerheads with Jarange-Patil and has taken a position against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government which is issuing Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi certificates to Marathas based on historical documents where the word Kunbi had been mentioned. 

Kunbi is a sub-caste of the Marathas and comes under the OBCs. 

Kunbi certificates would enable them to seek reservation under OBCs - and according to claims by Jarange-Patil, 54 lakh cases have been found during the scrutiny. 

However, Bhujbal feels that this would dilute the OBC quota. 

"I also support all demands of Jarange-Patil. Who are OBCs?.. they are just small, poor people….even God is scared of him,” Bhujbal said sarcastically. 

“Ministers are going and meeting him…the government must make four-five ministerial bungalows (at Ambad)…open offices, the Chief Secretary must be stationed there…so GRs can be issued easily and the government can regularly talk to him,” said Bhujbal, adding: “…the government must do what he wants.”

(Published 22 December 2023, 10:29 IST)
