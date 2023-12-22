Jarange’s scaling up demands but Maharashtra govt is helpless, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: In comments laced with sarcasm, veteran OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal hit out at Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil even as he seemed critical of the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra.
“On a daily basis, he (Jarange-Patil) is scaling up the demands…he is coming up with amazing demands…accept all his demands, give reservation…I take back all what I have said against him (so far)...in my next rally I would speak for him,” said Bhujbal, a veteran NCP leader and the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, told reporters in Mumbai.
Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana is based in Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil in Jalna district.
“The state (government) seems to be helpless,” said Bhujbal.
A veteran politician, Bhujbal, who is the founder-President of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, has been at loggerheads with Jarange-Patil and has taken a position against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government which is issuing Kunbi-Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi certificates to Marathas based on historical documents where the word Kunbi had been mentioned.
Kunbi is a sub-caste of the Marathas and comes under the OBCs.
Kunbi certificates would enable them to seek reservation under OBCs - and according to claims by Jarange-Patil, 54 lakh cases have been found during the scrutiny.
However, Bhujbal feels that this would dilute the OBC quota.
"I also support all demands of Jarange-Patil. Who are OBCs?.. they are just small, poor people….even God is scared of him,” Bhujbal said sarcastically.
“Ministers are going and meeting him…the government must make four-five ministerial bungalows (at Ambad)…open offices, the Chief Secretary must be stationed there…so GRs can be issued easily and the government can regularly talk to him,” said Bhujbal, adding: “…the government must do what he wants.”