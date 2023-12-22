Jarange’s scaling up demands but Maharashtra govt is helpless, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: In comments laced with sarcasm, veteran OBC leader and NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal hit out at Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil even as he seemed critical of the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra.

“On a daily basis, he (Jarange-Patil) is scaling up the demands…he is coming up with amazing demands…accept all his demands, give reservation…I take back all what I have said against him (so far)...in my next rally I would speak for him,” said Bhujbal, a veteran NCP leader and the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, told reporters in Mumbai.

Jarange-Patil, the founder of Shivba Sanghatana is based in Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil in Jalna district.