<p>Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Haasan has said that the US President Donald Trump government's 50 per cent tariff on Indian exporters was a challenge to the sovereignty of Indian livelihoods and both the Centre and state governments should come forward to provide immediate relief to exporters.</p>.<p>As an emergency breathing space, the governments could provide a two-year moratorium on MSME loan repayments, and a special emergency credit line. </p><p>He suggested the governments to expand guarantee covers and restore low-interest export credit, and clear all pending GST, RODTEP, and RoSCTL refunds within strict deadlines; enhance rates for the hardest-hit export lines.</p><p>The Rajya Sabha MP said temporary power-tariff concessions, freight support to open new markets, and liberalised import norms for synthetic yarns could be provided and also a single-window fast track for export compliance and refunds.</p>.<p>Further, the country should identify and facilitate entry into new global markets for affected sectors, he emphasised.</p>.<p>"Let us not treat this merely as crisis management. This must be our clarion call for a decade-long mission to secure India's place in the supply chains of tomorrow; rare earths, semiconductors, batteries, power electronics, and advanced textiles," Haasan said in a statement here on Wednesday night. Only then will India be beyond the reach of tariffs and threats from across the oceans, he added.</p>.<p>"The 50 per cent US tariffs on our exporters is not about trade nor Ukraine. They are a political cudgel, aimed at shaking our resolve. When the sovereignty of Indian livelihoods is challenged, the nation must act together. I urge the Union and State governments to provide immediate relief," the MNM leader said.</p>.<p>He said India's resolve in ensuring energy security for the country and its proud citizens carried no price tag. Tariffs on China came in whispers and half-measures, while on India they were wielded like hammer. "That is the lesson for India, which Gandhiji reminded us of at the stroke of the midnight hour, Atmanirbharta is not a slogan; it is strategic insurance," Haasan noted.</p>.<p>He expressed solidarity with the exporters in Tiruppur, Surat, and Noida, shrimp farmers of Andhra Pradesh, gems and jewellery industry in Gujarat and Maharashtra; and steel workers, whom he said must not "bear the cost of geopolitical games." </p>