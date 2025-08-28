<p>Mysuru: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, has expressed displeasure over attempts to drag the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill into political debates linked to the state government’s Dasara celebrations.</p><p>In a press statement, Wadiyar, the senior-most member of the family and custodian of palace traditions, said the choice of dignitary to inaugurate this year’s Nada Habba (Janata Dasara) had sparked avoidable controversy. </p><p>“While defending the decision, insensitive remarks such as ‘Chamundeshwari Temple does not belong to Hindus’ were both unnecessary and inappropriate. If it were not a Hindu temple, it would never have been brought under the Muzrai (Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments) department in the first place,” she noted.</p><p>Clarifying her position, Wadiyar said: “It is our considered opinion that the government’s Dasara is a Samskruthika Acharane (cultural celebration). By its very nature, the State cannot claim religious sanctity, sampradaya (tradition) or parampare (heritage) in conducting such a festival. </p>.Special pooja offered to Dasara elephants on Ganesh Chaturthi.<p>The celebrations organised by the government are not religious (dharmic) in nature, but simply coincide with the Navaratri and Vijayadashami rituals. We continue to observe the dharmic rituals privately, in accordance with age-old customs.”</p><p>She added that since the government’s festivities are held in front of the palace, an auspicious time is fixed for both the inauguration and the grand procession of Sri Chamundeshwari on Vijayadashami, to ensure there is no overlap with the royal family’s traditional rituals.</p><p>“I hope all obstacles, misconceptions and conflicts are cleared at the earliest, and a consensus is reached soon,” Wadiyar said.</p>