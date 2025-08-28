<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, a family of four from the Guhagar taluka in Ratnagiri district of the coastal Konkan region, who had left for his native in Hingoli in the Marathwada region for Ganeshotsav, are missing for the past three days. </p><p>The road distance between Ratnagiri and Hingoli districts is around 750 km.</p><p>They left Guhagar in a car around noon on Tuesday. </p><p>The last contact with them was on Tuesday around 1700 hrs while they were in the Chiplun area of Ratnagiri district. </p>.BMC cautions devotees against blue button jellyfish, stingrays during Ganesh Visarjan.<p>The family hails from Khillar village in Sengaon in Hingoli district. </p><p>The family members were identified as Dnyaneshwar Chavan, his wife Smita Chavan and two minor sons Piyush Chavan and Shaurya Chavan.</p><p>The Chavan husband-wife duo are teachers in the Zilla Parishad School at Pomendi in Guhagar. </p><p>When they did not reach Hingoli, Chavan’s family members desperately started calling them, however, the cell phone was unreachable.</p><p>Police in Hingoli and Ratnagiri districts are making investigations.</p>