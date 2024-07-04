'Jumla' before Maharashtra polls: Supriya Sule on tollout of 'Ladki Bahin' scheme

Pune: The Maharashtra government’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for women is good but its announcement and implementation just months ahead of the assembly elections is nothing but a “jumla” (gimmick), said NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Thursday.

Under the state government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ announced last week in the budget, eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

“As the Maharashtra elections are hardly 2 to 3 months away, a shower of ‘jumlas’ was expected from the state government,” the Baramati MP told reporters here.

Maharashtra assembly polls are due in October.