'Keen eye on water': Civic body says stock in reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai enough to serve till July-end

Mumbai: The Mumbai civic administration has said its planning has been such that the stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to the city will last till July-end and hence the residents should not be worried.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the reservoirs currently have a stock of over 2,37,552 MLD (million litres of water per day), which is 16.48 per cent of the city's annual requirement of 14,47.363 MLD, less than the stock on the same date the previous year.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD of water everyday from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located here and in Thane and Nashik districts.

The monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai in the second week of June.

The civic body has not yet announced any water cut in the city.